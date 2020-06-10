Share This Article:

Comic-Con International on Wednesday raised more of the curtain surrounding plans for a free, online pop-culture celebration to stand-in on the dates in July when the annual convention was scheduled.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Although conditions prevent celebrating in person, the show, as they say, must go on,” organizers said in a statement, promising that Comic-Con@Home would “deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an Internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture.”

Plans for the online event include an exhibit hall offering promotions, specials and limited-edition products; panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television and film; and, not surprisingly, a “masquerade.” Fans can print and wear badges, but all aspects of the event are free and there is no limit on attendance.

The event will be held July 22 to 26, the same dates that the in-person convention was scheduled.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” said spokesperson David Glanzer. “Though stay-at-home conditions make this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

Organizers and participating entities will begin providing additional details in announcements leading up to the event. More information will also be available on the official blog.

Comic-Con Reveals More About its Free ‘Comic-Con@Home’ in July was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: