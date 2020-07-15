3 Mission Beach Sites, Including Saska’s, Once Part of Fraud-Tainted Patio Group, Sell

Share This Article:

Three properties in Mission Beach linked to the $300 million Patio Group fraud investigation sold recently, including Saska’s restaurant.

Authorities accused Gina Champion-Cain of using her restaurant chain in an investment scam last year.

E3 Advisors, as receiver for American National Investments, sold Saska’s and two other properties, with representation from Bill Shrader, Joe Brady and David Maxwell of Colliers International San Diego Region.

The transactions took place via auction. Colliers planned to handle the sale of six Patio properties.

Saska’s, at 3768 Mission Blvd., includes a 2,740-square foot restaurant building with full fixtures.

OMG Hospitality Group acquired the property for $2.3 million with representation by Luis Mendoza of Century 21 Award. The owners of the San Diego-based hospitality group plan to continue operating Saska’s, though the steakhouse remains closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

OMG’s portfolio includes Pacific Beach Ale House and Waterbar, both in San Diego, and Fish Shop, in Pacific Beach, Encinitas and Hermosa Beach.

Jane and Mordechai Ami Cohen purchased the former Swell Coffee shop property, 3833 Mission Blvd., for $825,000. The new ownership continues in negotiations to lease the 600-square foot space to a new coffee shop.

Richard and Josephine Jennifer Uy acquired the final parcel, a .07-acre surface parking lot at 3814-3876 Mission Blvd., for $1,011,000.

“The three properties have been important part of the Mission Beach community for many years,” Shrader said. “The new, separate ownership of these properties will continue serving neighbors and visitors in the greater Mission Beach neighborhood.”

– Staff reports

