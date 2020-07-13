Blue Shield of California Donates More Than $50,000 to San Diego Organizations

Share This Article:

Blue Shield of California announced Monday that it has donated $100,000 in grants to Southern California community-based organizations, including the San Diego Foundation and the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

The funding comes from the health insurance company’s Promise Health Plan to support 10 organizations during the COVID-19 crisis as schools and other community support programs close during the summer months.

The San Diego Foundation’s Community Impact Fund received the largest chunk of funding — $50,000 — to distribute food to more than 2,500 families throughout southeast San Diego via I Am My Brother’s Keeper, a liocal nonprofit organization that provides services and resources to the community.

“During this challenging time, San Diegans are going above and beyond to support their neighbors, uplift the needy and give to families hit hardest by COVID-19,” said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “Every day, we are seeing the needs of our local communities grow and we are grateful for the generosity of organizations like Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan.”

Blue Shield Promise is also providing a total of $50,000 in grants to nine additional community-based organizations to serve nutritious food to more than 3,500 low-income families.

The distributions began earlier this month and will continue through August.

“Blue Shield Promise is committed to serving and investing in the communities where our members live,” said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. “We want to support the safety net for our members and the community at large. Through the San Diego Community Impact Fund, we are helping organizations, such as I Am My Brother’s Keeper, that are in the community addressing food insecurity to the most vulnerable.”

–City News Service

