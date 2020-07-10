Hungry for a True Pizza Napoletana? Try the Pie at Oceanside’s Blade 1936

Share This Article:

Eat all about it – a fitting nod from a heralded pizza place to an old Oceanside newspaper, The Blade-Tribune.

Blade 1936, which inhabits the historic space the paper once did, has earned a membership in the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN). It’s not easy either.

The AVPN certification shows the restaurant’s pizzas meet the standards of a traditional

pizza Napoletana, in accordance with international AVPN regulations.

The organization has strict specifications for every part of the pizza process, including sourcing, ingredients, dough preparation, fermentation, presentation and cooking temperature.

Master Pizzaiolo (that means master pizza maker, thank you) John Carlo Ferraiuolo helped Blade 1936 become only the second restaurant in the San Diego region to receive the certification. It’s the

10th restaurant in Southern California to do so and just the 20th statewide.

The Seagaze Drive eatery cooks their pizza Napoletana for 55 seconds in a 900-degree custom wood-fired Stefano Ferrara brick oven, imported, much like many of the ingredients, from Italy. They locally source as well.

Blade 1936, open for nearly a year, also offers a new outdoor-dining option as a result of Monday’s health order barring San Diego County restaurants from serving patrons indoors for three weeks. The surge in coronavirus positives led to the decision.

“COVID-19 keeps knock in’ us down, but we keep getting up stronger than before!” officials wrote, as they announced the added service in a Facebook post. It begins Friday.

They asked for customers to make reservations for outdoor tables by calling or via Open Table. Blade 1936 features take-out options and at-home pizza-making kits. as well. View the full menu online, which includes gluten-free and vegan options.

Blade 1936, 401 Seagaze Drive, Oceanside; 760-231-1456; on Facebook or Instagram – @blade1936; open Mon-Tues, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Staff reports

