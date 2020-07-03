Officials Urge Visitors to ‘Travel California, Respect California’ As Pandemic Stretches to Summer

Share This Article:

The state’s tourism marketing arm, Visit California, is calling on travelers to be safe and responsible as they visit the state this summer during the pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The recommended actions come as the summer tourist season kicks off in earnest with the July 4th holiday. According to the travel industry website Skift, about 37 million Americans could hit the road during the long weekend.

Visit California, a nonprofit, launched a Responsible Travel Code asking visitors, whether on a road trip or a longer jaunt, to commit to seven main points – spelling Respect – when exploring the Golden State:

Roam Responsibly

Educate Myself

Safety First

Preserve California

Embrace Community

Celebrate Culture

Teach Others

“Respect is the key to keeping each other safe and all of California’s precious and fragile beauty protected, today and tomorrow,” according to Visit California.

The code, officials said, links the need to travel safely during the coronavirus pandemic with California’s ongoing effort to encourage visitors and industry partners to create a sustainable environment.

“We hope this code can serve as a quick resource for travelers on how to stay safe and be respectful of others and of the environment when visiting the state,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California.

The hub also shares what businesses and communities across the state are doing to ensure the safety of their employees and guests, along with tips and strategies for those ready to travel to state beaches, parks and other establishments.

The coronavirus crisis will lead to $72 billion in losses for California’s tourism industry , experts predict. The industry employed 1.2 million people last year. Roughly 200,000 of those jobs are in San Diego.

Counties have opened at different paces and some have suffered recent setbacks as coronavirus positives have hit new highs.

“(Visitors) should plan to take several new precautions, but they should also be excited to experience travel again – spending time with loved ones, creating new memories and enjoying the communities and great experiences that California has to offer,” Beteta said.

– Staff reports

Officials Urge Visitors to ‘Travel California, Respect California’ As Pandemic Stretches to Summer was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: