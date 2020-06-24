Jacobs Center in Southeast San Diego Looks for Community Board Member

Share This Article:

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation put out a call Wednesday for applicants for its community board.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The center, which says its mission “is to foster a thriving community envisioned and realized by its residents,” serves Southeastern San Diego neighborhoods with real estate, economic and community development projects.

The community board member position is open to individuals who live, work or otherwise demonstrate engagement with the southeastern San Diego community. According to a Jacobs Center statement, “this position is an opportunity to give back through advocacy, leading a committee or project, supporting community events and more.”

“Having community board members has greatly enhanced our understanding of southeastern San Diego neighborhoods and residents’ needs and goals,” said Valerie Jacobs Hapke, chairman of the Jacobs Center board.

“We are seeking a volunteer who’s invested in this community and supports Jacobs Center’s mission to build communities and lift lives,” she said.

The new board member will take the place of outgoing board member and current vice chair Laila Aziz, who is the program director at Pillars of the Community. The longtime community and policy advocate has worked to change legislation that disproportionally impacts youth and communities of color. Her contributions to the board and community include coordinating the Southeastern San Diego COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

To be considered, applicants must be involved or have been involved in a Jacobs Center project, activity, committee or have a recommendation from someone involved. Ideal candidates will have expertise in community engagement, real estate development, finance, law, fundraising, economic development and/or government relations.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/CommunityBoard. Applications are due July 31.

Jacobs Center in Southeast San Diego Looks for Community Board Member was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: