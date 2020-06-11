San Diego County Average Gas Price Rises for 30th Time in 31 Days

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 30th time in 31 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $2.999.

The average price has risen 20.2 cents over the past 31 days, including 1.2 cents on Wednesday, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 20 consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent June 1, then resumed increasing the following day.

The average price is 5.1 cents more than one week ago and 20.2 cents higher than one month ago but 83.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped 60.3 cents since the start of the year.

The run of increases began seven days after the final day of a run of 58 decreases in 61 days totaling 76 cents, which dropped the average price to its lowest amount since Dec. 29, 2016.

A key factor in the rising prices is increased demand for gasoline caused by the increase in people driving and the continued reduced level of gasoline production by state refineries, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The crude oil price and supply and demand are the most important factors in the gas price.

–City News Service

