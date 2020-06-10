SDG&E Juices Up Recruitment Efforts: Jobs for COVID-Hit San Diegans

Share This Article:

San Diego Gas & Electric officials announced a campaign Wednesday to publicize job openings and recruit as many local candidates as possible to support the region’s ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDG&E has continued hiring new employees amid the pandemic, not just to fill positions that have opened up due to attrition, but also because the company and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 465 adopted a joint plan earlier this year for new multiyear hiring, training and apprenticeship programs.

These programs are designed to help develop a highly specialized and skilled workforce to complete critical infrastructure projects needed to enhance wildfire safety, upgrade natural gas pipelines and expand the electrical vehicle charging infrastructure needed for zero emission transportation, officials said.

The latest job openings are posted at sdge.com/careers.

The recruitment awareness campaign will begin Monday with the first of a series of chats with company recruiters on SDG&E’s Instagram channel.

Chats will occur through the end of the month, with each session featuring a human resources representative specializing in particular areas of recruitment. The HR representatives will also offer interview and resume tips.

The recruiting chats will occur Monday at noon for entry level gas and electric workers, June 22 for call center representatives, June 25 for careers in the energy field and June 29 for a college recruiting team chat.

In addition to social media outreach, SDG&E will reach out to community-based organizations to help publicize its openings. The utility is also working with local community leaders and elected officials to amplify awareness of these opportunities.

Over the next three years, SDG&E plans to hire nearly 150 entry-level positions, while investing in six line apprenticeship classes, six line assistant classes, three electrician assistant classes and specialized training for welding and other high-skilled trades. Officials said the plan would result in the hiring or significant “upskilling” of 400 to 500 positions.

