San Diego Publicist Wins Top Business Award

San Diego publicist Aly Jamison this week was honored with a Stevie prize in the 18th Annual American Business Awards.

Jamison, a native to the region, is currently the public relations manager for the RAIN Group,

a global sales training company.

Jamison, who was given the Bronze for Communications Professional of the Year, has more than a dozen years of experience working in field. In 2019, Jamison has secured media placements in top tier business and industry outlets such as Entrepreneur, American Express, MarketingProfs, Selling Power, Training Industry, ATD, and others.

Jamison nominated the firm for numerous awards, winning four gold Stevies in the 2020 Sales & Customer Service Awards, Top 20 Sales Training Company by Selling Power and Training Industry, bronze Brandon Hall Group Award for Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program, gold in the B2B Killer Content Awards, and numerous accolades in the Top Sales World Awards.

In addition, her articles and industry insights have been featured on sites like Forbes, BuzzFeed, CommPRO, American Express, Bulldog Reporter, PR Daily, PR News, PRSA Tactics, and others.

Recognized as a San Diego Blood Bank Gallon Donor, Jamison participates in various charitable events and finds ways to give back. She is a member of the Rady Children’s Auxiliary Poway Unit and serves as PR Chair for its annual Tabletops & Tea fundraiser.

Known as a premier business awards program in the U.S., more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

