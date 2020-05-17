MarketInk: Public Relations Firm Responding to COVID Impact with Free Advice

By Rick Griffin

In response to addressing impacts from the COVID-19 crisis, San Diego public relations firm Scatena Daniels Communications is offering up to five hours of strategic communications guidance to three San Diego-based nonprofit organizations at no cost. The firm, which specializes in philanthropy-focused clients, is calling its offer “The Resilience Project.”

“Our hope is to find organizations that have a true spirit of resilience and provide them strategic guidance with a high-level plan as a takeaway,” said Denise Scatena, founding partner, Scatena Daniels Communications. “With our support, nonprofits can be successful in navigating the current effects of COVID-19 as our society reopens in the coming weeks and months.”

Applications are available at www.scatenadaniels.com. Questions can be directed to arika@scatenadaniels.com. Deadline for submissions is May 29. The three winning organizations will be selected by June 5. Collaborations will begin around June 15.

Nonprofits Receive Grants from NBC 7, Telemundo 20

KNSD-TV/NBC 7 San Diego and KUAN-TV/Telemundo 20 San Diego have announced that six San Diego-area nonprofit organizations have been selected to receive $225,000 as part of the NBCUniversal Foundation’s Project Innovation grant program.

A statement said the nonprofits were selected for their ability to use innovation to tackle everyday problems and urgent COVID-19 needs in their communities. Also, grant recipients are planning to use their funding to deliver services and programs that address the needs of people impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, the statement said.

The nonprofits included: Reality Changers, $50,000, to provide college admission assistance; Guitars in the Classroom, $47,100, for a teacher training program; Coastal Roots Farm, $43,750, for a sustainable agricultural program in Encinitas that integrates food justice and ancient Jewish wisdom; Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, $38,950, for food distribution; La Maestra Foundation, $25,000, for health center expenses; and Project Concern International, $20,200, for a program to end hunger for women and girls overseas.

“During this historic time, we are so proud to be able to give meaningful support to organizations doing their part to bring about real-life solutions to everyday problems in our community,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego. “Through our partnership with the NBCUniversal Foundation we want to congratulate all the 2020 San Diego Project Innovation Winners and salute them for their outstanding endeavors.”

Applications were available in January and submissions were due Feb. 15. Applicants were evaluated beginning in March to determine the nonprofits’ ability to advance their communities in the areas of storytelling, community engagement, culture of inclusion and youth education, as well as their preparedness and capacity to deliver quality programming that meets pressing needs during this unprecedented time.

Project Innovation was launched in 2018 in U.S. markets with TV stations owned-and-operated by NBCUniversal and Telemundo.

San Diego Press Club Launches ‘Write Better Right Now’

The San Diego Press Club has launched a series of free writing workshops, called “Write Better Right Now,” to consist of one-hour webinars with veteran print and broadcast journalists and authors sharing with the 370 Press Club members and the public their favorite writing tips they’ve learned during their careers.

The webinars, open the public and held over the Zoom online meeting platform, will include writing lessons shared by a featured presenter and a question-and-answer time. Zoom membership is not required to participate in the webinar. The webinars will be recorded and a web link will appear on the Press Club website for viewing at a later date.

Roger Showley, retired staff writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune, will present his ideas about writing starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19. The Zoom link and password is available at www.sdpressclub.org. The workshop is part of the Press Club’s “Nuts & Bolts” series.

When Showley retired at age 69 in March 2018, he was the U-T’s longest tenured newsroom employee at 44 years. A third-generation San Diegan, Showley covered mostly real estate development and design since joining the newspaper as a reporter in March 1974. His beats throughout his career also included historic preservation, politics and pop culture. For a while, he was the newspaper’s designated reporter on Harry Potter stories.

Since his retirement, Showley has been serving as president of Balboa Park’s Committee of One Hundred support group. He also has been writing occasional freelance stories for the U-T and writing a series of pictorial histories of San Diego, published by the U-T, San Diego History Center and Pediment Publishing.

San Diego AMA Webinar on Covid Tech Lessons

The American Marketing Association’s San Diego chapter will host a free webinar on “Top Tech Lessons Learned from COVID-19” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19. Presenter will be Rich Rudzinski, CEO and founder of Tragic Media, a San Diego digital marketing agency. Topics will include the role technology has played during the coronavirus pandemic and anticipated long-term impacts after the lockdowns end. For more event information, including registration, visit https://sdama.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.

