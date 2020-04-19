Share This Article:

The number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County grew by 55 but no new deaths were reported Sunday by the county Health and Human Services Agency.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The agency reported cumulative totals of 2,268 cases, 71 deaths and 32,594 tests.

Of the total cases, approximately 24% have required hospitalization and 8% have needed intensive care, the agency said.

Increases in cases over the past three days were 55 on Saturday, 71 on Friday and 75 on Thursday.

Daily media briefings by county officials amid the pandemic will resume on Monday.

55 New Coronavirus Cases, But No Deaths Reported in San Diego County on Sunday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: