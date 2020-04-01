Election, Coronavirus Drew 1.3 Million Readers to Times of San Diego in March

Share This Article:

A hard-fought primary election followed by a global pandemic drew 1,328,755 readers to Times of San Diego in March — a record for the independent news website.

Readership, which is measured as “unique users” tracked by Google Analytics, was more than three times higher in March than in February, but the audience continued to be young, local and mobile.

Readers aged 18 to 34 accounted for 32% of sessions, those 35 to 44 another 18%, and those 45 to 54 a further 17% for a total of two-thirds. Readers aged 55 and older made up the final third.

San Diego was the location of 34% of sessions, followed by 25% elsewhere in San Diego County and 15% elsewhere in Southern California. The remaining 26% of sessions were from national and even international readers.

A record 78% of session were on smartphones, followed by 19% on desktops and laptops, and 3% on tablets. The website uses responsive design to automatically adapt to whatever size screen a reader uses.

Times of San Diego is produced by a staff of seven contributing editors and photographers, who publish 20 to 25 articles daily on all aspects of life in the San Diego region.

No subscription is required because the website is supported by local and national advertising and reader contributions.

A free email newsletter is delivered at 8 a.m. daily with top stories from the previous 24 hours.

