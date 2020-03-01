Times of San Diego Read by 400,000 in February—22% More Than Last Year

Share This Article:

Times of San Diego was read by 400,504 people in February, a 23% increase in readership compared to the same month of 2019.

Thanks to the popularity of the website’s primary election coverage, the February readership was also higher than last month’s 345,363.

The independent website’s audience continued to be young, mobile and local. Readers aged 18 to 34 accounted for 29% of total reading sessions, with 68% using smartphones or tablets, and 46% of sessions originating in San Diego County.

This data is from Google Analytics, which counts a reader as a “unique user” identified anonymously by a computer or smartphone’s Internet address.

Times of San Diego is supported by a staff of seven contributing editors and photographers, who publish 20 articles daily on all aspects of life in the San Diego region.

While a majority of readers are in Southern California, the website has significant national and international reach, thanks to its coverage of politics, the military and sports.

No subscription is required because the website is supported by local and national advertising and reader contributions. A free email newsletter is delivered at 8 a.m. daily with top stories from the previous 24 hours.

