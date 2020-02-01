Share This Article:

Times of San Diego was read by 345,363 people in January, a 20% increase in readership compared to the same month last year.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Readers of the independent local news website continued to be youthful, mobile and local. Readers aged 25 to 34 constituted the largest audience segment at 22% of online sessions, smartphones were used for 66% of sessions, and 67% of sessions originated in San Diego County.

This data is from Google Analytics, which counts a reader as a “unique user” identified anonymously via a computer or smartphone’s Internet address.

Times of San Diego is supported by a staff of seven contributing editors and photographers, who publish 20 articles daily on all aspects of life in the San Diego region.

While most readers are local, the website has significant national and international reach, thanks to its coverage of politics, the military and sports.

No subscription is required, as the website is supported by local and national advertising and reader contributions. A free email newsletter is delivered at 8 a.m. daily with top stories from the previous 24 hours.

If you like the work we do, consider a small monthly contribution. An amount equal to the cost of a latte will help us increase coverage of the news across San Diego County.

Times of San Diego Read by 345,000 in January—Up 20% From Last Year was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: