Little Change to San Diego County Gas Prices

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.544.

The average price is 1.4 cents less than one week ago and 2.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 23.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from theaaa.com and Oil Price Information Service.

A fire at the Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Carson last week “certainly has the potential to create a major supply issue in Southern California depending on the extent of the damage and how long it takes to repair the affected units,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, oil prices are dropping dramatically this week in anticipation that gasoline demand will drop worldwide because of the COVID-19 (virus) and that trend may help to counteract upward pressure on prices from the fire,” Spring said.

–City News Service

