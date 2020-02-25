Red Door Interactive, an Ad Agency, Is Building HQ in Emerging Sherman Heights

Share This Article:

Red Door Interactive, a national advertising and marketing agency based in San Diego, announced Tuesday it has purchased three buildings in the emerging neighborhood of Sherman Heights for a new headquarters.

The office, which will be designed by the local architectural studio AVRP Skyport, will support more than 80 employees.

It will be the fifth office for Red Door, which opened in the East Village 18 years ago and is now located in the Diamond View Tower.

“We have been witness to the incredible growth of San Diego’s East Village, and now we’re excited to bring our diverse team of talented, creative minds to a new neighborhood,” said Reid Carr, CEO and co-founder of Red Door.

“Sherman Heights is more than a vibrant, historic place with fantastic views of downtown, Coronado and the bay — it also gives us easy access to everything that our employees love about the larger San Diego region,” he added.

The property is located at 2436-2450 Market Street. Red Door plans to break ground this year and occupy the new headquarters in 2021.

Councilmember Vivian Moreno, whose district includes Sherman Heights, praised Carr’s decision to move into the neighborhood, which has been designated as a federal opportunity zone.

“This community, with its colorful and historic homes, breathtaking views, and proximity to downtown, is the perfect location for this full-service marketing company,” Moreno said.

Mark Cafferty, president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, described the company as “forward-thinking” in moving to Sherman Heights.

Red Door’s clients include Titleist, Bosch, Thermador, Northern Arizona University, ASICS and Shea Homes. It also has an office in Denver and remote employees worldwide.

