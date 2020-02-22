San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Slightly

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a half-cent to $3.558 Saturday, one day after rising one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is two-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 2.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 25.2 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“The bad news is that we seemed to have missed the usual winter gasoline price drop this year because of local oil refinery issues and global issues that propped up oil prices,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, the good news is that because of current global events that have reduced oil demand and prices, we may not see a big spring price increase at the pump.”

–City News Service

