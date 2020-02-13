Share This Article:

Feeding San Diego received a $20,000 grant from The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation to help end hunger and improve nutrition for children and seniors in San Diego County. Grant funds from The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation will support the Feeding San Diego School Pantry program.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Through the School Pantry program, Feeding San Diego helps alleviate child hunger in San Diego County by providing nutritious, healthy food to low-income students and their families through farmers market-style distributions at convenient locations.

This year, the School Pantry program is expected to provide more than 1.9 million meals to over 6,000 families with children. At each of the distributions that are held twice a month, families receive an average of 22 pounds of food, 75 percent of which is fresh produce. Distributions are held at 40 schools throughout San Diego County.

“Feeding San Diego is thankful to The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation for its commitment to ending hunger. One in eight people in San Diego County face hunger, including one in six children, while 40 percent of all food produced goes to waste. With this grant, we are able to increase access to nutritious

meals for people in our community who need it most,” said Vince Hall, CEO of Feeding San Diego.

The grant is part of a broader commitment from The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation to eliminate global hunger in partnership with Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, of which Feeding San Diego is a member.

Feeding San Diego is a non-profit organization on a mission to connect every person facing hunger with

nutritious meals by maximizing food rescue.

Feeding san Diego Gifted $20K from Kraft Heinz Co. was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: