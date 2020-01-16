San Diego Chamber Cheers Senate’s Passage of USMCA Trade Agreement

Share This Article:

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce hailed the Senate’s passage of the USMCA agreement on Thursday as a victory for the San Diego and Baja California region.

“Today is a victory for North America and especially the San Diego-Baja California region,” the chamber said in a statement. “USMCA brings much needed certainty to trade and solidifies North America’s position as the world’s most economically competitive region, with Cali-Baja leading the way as a model for successful cross-border trade and collaboration.”

Senators voted 89-10 to pass a bill ratifying President Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, sending the measure to the President for his signature.

The agreement updates the North American Free Trade Agreement that went into effect in 1994.

Only one Republican and nine Democrats, including California Sen. Kamala Harris, rejected approval of the trade measure.

Harris said earlier that the agreement did not contain sufficient environmental protections. “After careful study and consultation with environmental and conservation leaders, I have concluded that the USMCA’s environmental provisions are insufficient,” she explained.

