Share This Article:

The company planning to redevelop Horton Plaza announced Thursday it has reached agreement with Macy’s to close its downtown store so that the mall can be turned into a office, entertainment and retail center.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners said it will now proceed with plans to transform the nearly vacant mall into The Campus at Horton.

“The Campus at Horton will be a civic treasure for all San Diegans that will revitalize that area of downtown, just as Horton Plaza once did decades ago,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Stockdale Capital Partners and the community to bring forward this transformative and exciting project.”

The project will include 700,000 square feet of office space that will support 3,000-4,000 jobs, 300,000 square feet of retail space, and a revitalized Horton Plaza Park.

“We are making a long-term commitment to downtown San Diego and plan to quickly deliver The Campus at Horton as an urban hub for San Diegans to gather and a catalyst for thousands of high-paying tech jobs, defining the future of downtown,” said Steven Yari, managing partner at Stockdale. “We are grateful for Mayor Faulconer’s leadership and the unified support from the community in moving The Campus at Horton forward.”

The Macy’s store will reportedly close in March, and redevelopment of the site is expected to begin in 2021.

Macy’s to Close Downtown Store, Paving Way for Horton Plaza Redevelopment was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: