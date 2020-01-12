MarketInk: Xavier ‘The X-Man’ Marks 20 Years at Magic 92.5

By Rick Griffin

Radio station XHRM-FM Magic 92.5 recently announced a milestone for weekday midday host Xavier “The X Man.” On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Xavier marked his 20th anniversary broadcasting on Magic 92.5. He first day on the job at the station was Jan. 7, 2000.

“Twenty years is unbelievable, and I still have to pinch myself to make sure it’s not a dream,” said Xavier, who requested his last name not be published. “I feel so lucky and I take it as a daily blessing to be able to turn on the mic, entertain and play music for the San Diego and Tijuana market. I truly love the people here. I am a lucky man!”

A native of Ft. Ord, Xavier and grew up in what he described as a “MexiPino” household, his mother is Mexican and father is Filipino. After graduating from East Salinas High School and San Jose State University, his first radio job was in San Francisco at KYLD 94.9-FM as host of the “Turn Off the Lights” nighttime show. He also worked for two years in Los Angeles for an oldies format station before landing at Magic 92.5 in 2000. Currently, he also hosts a syndicated weekend show playing old-school, R&B music that airs on stations in Phoenix, Tucson and Bakersfield.

“I would be hard pressed to find another personality with not only as much dedication to his listeners as Xavier possesses, but conversely as much dedication from his listeners,” said Magic 92.5 program director Randy Williams. “X-Man breathes and bleeds San Diego and has become part of the DNA of not just Magic 92.5, but the city. We’re proud to celebrate Xavier’s 20th anniversary on Magic 92.5.”

Every noon hour, Xavier features his favorite throwback ‘90s hits from such artists as Salt-N-Pepa, Warren G., Boyz II Men and Aaliyah. Also, every Wednesday, listeners who sign-up on the station website can watch Xavier in action and enjoy a free noontime lunch. “The most frequent comment I hear from guests on Wednesdays is everyone is surprised and amazed that it’s only me, just one guy, in a studio the size of a closet with no windows,” he said.

Magic 92.5 is owned by Local Media San Diego, which also owns and operates XHTZ-FM Z90.3 and XTRA-FM 91X. LMSD also recently acquired from Tegna the two KFMB radio stations in San Diego, 760-AM and 100.7-FM.

Intesa Communications Names Nancy Ives Schroeder as PR Director

San Diego public affairs firm Intesa Communications has named Nancy Ives Schroeder as director of public relations.

Schroeder, with experience at government affairs, public relations, advocacy, strategic alliances, media relations and corporate and nonprofit communications strategies, will manage Intesa’s day-to-day public relations practice, according to Margie Newman, Intesa founding partner.

“As our business grows, so does our need for additional executive-level expertise and deep smarts our clients rely on,” Newman said. “Nancy already has proven an incredible asset to our clients in times of both crisis and opportunity. She’s brilliant in a huddle and her level of professionalism is indispensable in our work.”

Most recently, Schroeder was with West Health, a nonprofit funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West that is focused on lower healthcare costs to enable seniors to successfully age in place. She also previously operated her own firm, NIS Strategies, founded in 2008, and worked with The Vaccine Fund, an international grantee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She also spent more than 15 years in the nation’s capital serving as press secretary and communications director for the late U.S. Senator John McCain, including stints on his presidential campaigns.

Schroder is a graduate of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of George. Intesa clients have included community colleges, land developers and nonprofit organizations.

San Diego AMA to Discuss Website Hacking Prevention

The American Marketing Association‘s San Diego chapter will host “How to Keep Your Website From Being Hacked” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Level 9 Rooftop Bar at Hotel Indigo, 509 Ninth Ave. Admission is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers, which includes appetizers and one drink ticket. The program is presented by AMA’s Website Development Special Interest Group. Speakers will be Todd Budzinski and Rich Rudzinski from Tragic Media. Since its founding in 2009, Tragic Media has built and supported software projects ranging from large B2C enterprises to internal business applications focusing on advanced security and compliance. For more event information in available online.

PRSA will host New Year’s Mixer at Liberty Station

The Public Relations Society of America’s San Diego-Imperial Counties chapter will host a New Year’s mixer starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14. at Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens at Liberty Station, 2816 Historic Decatur Road. Cost to attend is $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers and $30 for students, which includes appetizers and a cash bar. For more information, visit www.prsasdic.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.

