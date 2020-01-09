Share This Article:

Marathon Construction Co. of Lakeside on Thursday was awarded its latest Pentagon contract — a $7.37 million job to repair the quay wall at Naval Base San Diego.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The work provides for the renovation of several sections of the “deteriorated” quay wall along the piers, including repair of the quay wall substructure, steel sheet piles, relieving platform and berthing system defects.

Work is expected to be done by January 2022.

Two bids were received, and the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, is the contracting agency.

Designated a small business, Marathon also did this work at Naval Base San Diego, aka 32nd Street Naval Station:

In 2012-2013, Pier 7 concrete repairs for $3.27 million.

In 2014-2015, replacing the watertight seal around the caisson and other jobs for $9.26 million.

And in 2016-2017, Pier 6 concrete repairs for $2.8 million.

Marathon, which also did repairs at Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, lists many other local clients, including the cities of San Diego, Carlsbad, El Cajon and Imperial Beach, SeaWorld San Diego, Seaport Village and the San Diego Unified Port District.

Lakeside Construction Firm Wins $7.4 Million Job at Naval Base San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: