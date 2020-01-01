Average San Diego County Gas Price at Highest New Year’s Day Amount Since 2014

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount to start a year since 2014 Wednesday despite dropping 54 times in 56 days.

The average price decreased four-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $3.598, its lowest amount since Aug. 30, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.3 cents less than one week ago and 22.6 cents lower than one month ago but 26.3 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has dropped 46 cents over the past 56 days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

–City News Service

