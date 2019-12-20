County Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 2.9% in November

Share This Article:

San Diego County’s unadjusted unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in November, according to data released Friday by the California Economic Development Department.

Non-farm industries in the San Diego-Carlsbad region added an estimated 10,100 jobs from 1,528,000 in October to 1,538,100 in November while farm jobs fell by 200, from 8,900 in October to 8,700 in November. The county’s unemployment rate has now sat below 3% for three straights months.

The trade, transportation and utilities industry added 6,400 jobs from October to November, the most of any industry in the county. Government, professional and business services and educational and health services jobs all increased by more than 1,500, according to the EDD.

“Other services” jobs, which include repair and maintenance jobs, personal and laundry services jobs and religious, grants, civic and professional organizations, fell by 1,000 from October to November, the most of any industry in the region. Leisure and hospitality, financial activities and construction jobs also lost 800, 400 and 100 jobs, respectively, from month to month.

The county’s employers added 34,300 non-farm jobs from November 2018 to last month, with farm jobs staying stagnant at 8,700 year-over-year. The professional and business services industry led the county in year-over-year job gains with 8,200. Educational and health services, government, construction and manufacturing jobs each increased by at least 3,800, as well.

Three industries lost a combined 2,000 jobs from November 2018 to last month, according to the EDD. Trade, transportation and utilities jobs fell by 1,000 while the financial activities industry lost 800 jobs and the information industry lost 200.

Statewide unemployment held sway at 3.9% from October to November, down slightly from 4.1% in November 2018.

Nationwide, unemployment sat at an adjusted 3.5% in November, down slightly from 3.6% the previous month and down from 3.7% in November 2018.

–City News Service

