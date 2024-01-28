The Soap Factory, where Vanguard Culture plans several events for their upcoming season. Photo credit: @CulturallySavvy via Facebook

Vanguard Culture is launching its new season, “Spotlight,” which includes an indigenous design forum and a role in World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024.

Highlights include a gala in honor of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, and as part of the World Design Capital, a reprise of Vanguard’s ENVZN Urban Art Takeover on Commercial Street in Logan Heights.

The forum is set for April 20, the gala for May 18 and ENVZN for Sept. 14.

Susanna Peredo Swap, Vanguard Culture’s executive director, said she expects the season to be both “introspective and exhilarating.”

There also will be a Playwriting Masterclass from March 19 to April 18 with Herbert Siguenza, the actor, playwright, director and co-founder of the comedy troupe Culture Clash, and a July 27 ENVZN preview party.

The workshops and party will take place at the Soap Factory event center in Logan Heights.

The season also offers enrichment opportunities for artists, with virtual classes on mindfulness and financial literacy.