This stegosaurus is headed for Dino Valley at Legoland California. Photo credit: Courtesy, Legoland

Seeing a stegosaurus up close and personal? Perhaps a little dangerous. Seeing one of the Jurassic’s finest rendered in Legos? Now that’s the ticket.

The enormous Lego model is about to come to life at Legoland California Resort as part of the upcoming Dino Valley attraction, set to open in the spring.

To mark the occasion, the Carlsbad theme park has revealed a sneak peek of the massive stegosaurus.

The fully-animated prehistoric creature is the first of 17 Lego models that will be part of Dino Valley. A team of Master Model Builders from Merlin’s Magic Making Studios took almost 500 hours to build the stegosaurus using more than 119,000 LEGO elements.

The stegosaurus, known for a distinctive row of kite-shaped plates along its back, was recreated using a rainbow of colors stretching over 11 feet long. Weighing 672 pounds, this dinosaur will be carefully crated and delivered to Legoland California.

Highlights of Dino Valley include:

Duplo Little Dino Trail: Hop on this four-seater ride to journey through the Lego Duplo Dino safari. Kids can use cameras to “capture” dinosaurs or play hide and seek with them along the way.

Explorer River Quest: A river expedition to interact with dinosaur models.

A trip through the prehistoric jungle of Lego dinosaurs. Circle around the 1,100-pound brachiosaurus and whiz by the 10-foot tall parasaurolophus. Interactive Dino Area: Dust off the dirt to reveal fossils in the Dino Dig area, build roar-some dinos with Lego Duplo bricks and meet and greet new costume characters.

The 2024 season also will feature North America’s first-ever Lego World Parade, launching this summer in honor of the park’s 25th birthday. Parade floats include a Lego City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and more inspired by Ninjago, Lego Friends and Lego City Deep Sea Adventure. The parade, also featuring entertainers with glittering costumes, is set to make its way through the west side of the park.