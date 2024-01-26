Golf fan or no, the view of the coast from the 11th hole at Torrey Pines Golf Course is spectacular. The course plays host to the Farmers Insurance Open through Saturday. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire)

There’s a bit of a warm-up coming this San Diego weekend. What to do? Try an immersive museum experience, welcome a new team to town and see a comic with a Netflix hit.

Some of the world’s best golfers show up in La Jolla each year and 2024 is no exception. The Farmers Insurance Open continues at Torrey Pines Golf Course through Saturday. The field narrowed as the tournament enters its final two days, with locals Xander Schauffele and Michael Kim in contention for the title. Tickets start at $100 for Friday’s action and $120 for Saturday, when the champ will be crowned.

“Beyond Van Gogh” allows fans of the 19th century Dutch painter to step into a world where famous works like “Starry Night” and “Irises” come to life. The immersive experience returns to Wyland Center at Del Mar Fairgrounds Friday, continuing through April 4. Weekend tickets cost $53, but if you have time during the week, they’ll be $10 less. Also, look ahead to Feb. 6 when “Beyond Monet” is added to the mix.

Run off to the circus with the fam, take them to see an outsized truck or two or introduce them to San Diego’s latest sports team:

Circus Vargas has three local stops in the next several weeks, starting Friday with the North County Mall in Escondido. Tickets for the run, through Feb. 19, start at $25. Next up, National City and Mission Valley.

San Diego FC wants to get to know you. The pro soccer club, prepping for its 2025 debut, will start the Chrome Ball Tour among local communities at 10 a.m. Saturday with a stop at the Oceanside Amphitheater. Watch free street soccer, view local art and end the day with live music.

Snapdragon Stadium hosts Monster Jam for the second time this month, with a 7 p.m. show Saturday and a 3 p.m. show Sunday. See top drivers test their speed and skill while somehow maneuvering in 12,000-pound trucks. Tickets start at $30.

English at the Old Globe tells the story of four adult students as they prepare for a language exam in Iran. The Pulitzer Prize winner has turned into a hot ticket, with demand already leading to an extension at the Balboa Park theater. Previews begin Saturday – with seats nearly gone for the weekend – with the official opening set for Thursday.

Ryan Hamilton, named one of Rolling Stone’s “Five Comics to Watch,” brings his national tour to El Cajon. The stop follows the success of his Netflix special, “Happy Face.” The Idaho native draws in crowds with light-hearted tone, sarcastic observations and self-deprecating humor. Join him at the Magnolia at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $39.50.