The cast and part of the crew from “English,” which opens at the Old Globe Jan. 27. Photo credit: The Old Globe via Facebook

Due to high demand, there will be one-week extensions for three upcoming Old Globe Theatre productions, including the critically acclaimed play English, opening this month.

The Old Globe made the announcement Friday, days before Jan 27, when the curtain rises on the 2024 season with previews for English.

The 2023 Pulitzer Prize winner, written by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Arya Shahi, will now continue through Feb. 25. It focuses on four adult students as they prepare for an English proficiency exam in a classroom near Tehran.

The other productions given extended runs:

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, a new play by Kate Hamill and directed by Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez. The production, a twist on Sherlock Holmes, opens July 27 and continues through Aug. 25.

The West Coast premiere of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, written by Gordon Greenberg and Steven Rosen – the minds behind Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show! – and directed by Greenberg. It opens Sept. 20, continuing through Oct. 20.

All three shows will be presented in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park.

Single tickets for English are now available online.

Tickets for for Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B and Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors have yet to be released for individual public sale, but are available by subscription.