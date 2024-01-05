Rehearsals for “Tomas and the Library Lady.” Photo credit: @juniortheatre via Instagram

San Diego Junior Theatre‘s production of Tomás and the Library Lady, opening Jan. 12, has been selected as an initiative within the World Design Capital 2024 community program.

World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024 is a year-long celebration of the innovative cross-border region.

“This recognition,” theater officials said, “serves as a symbol of acknowledgment of the value our production brings to the community.”

In the true story of Tomás and the Library Lady, Tomás, a Mexican-American boy and the son of migrant farm workers, meets a caring librarian who introduces him to the wonderful world of books. Through her guidance and the magic of storytelling, Tomás discovers a world of knowledge, unlocking his potential and embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

Adapted from the well-loved book by Pat Mora, this heartwarming tale celebrates the importance of access to literature and the power of imagination to transcend boundaries.

In addition to participating in World Design Capital 2024, the Junior Theatre is excited to welcome Maria Patrice Amon to direct the production.

Amon is a director, producer, scholar and proud Junior Theatre alumna whose work has been seen throughout San Diego at theaters including the La Jolla Playhouse and San Diego REP, where she was associate artistic director.

Joining Amon on the creative team is Eliza Vedar, who will be music director while also composing original music for the show. Vedar has become a frequent music director at Junior Theatre, with credits such as last season’s Matilda and Cinderella and the upcoming productions of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Mean Girls.

Tomás and the Library Lady will run Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Jan. 12 to 21 at the Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park.

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. That performance for Tomás and the Library Lady will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 20.