A stroll through One Paseo’s shops and restaurants. Photo by Chris Jennewein

A Carmel Valley center is joining forces with an Escondido museum beginning Wednesday to provide free arts programs for children.

One Paseo and the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum have partnered to bring adventure and learning to youngsters through the creative arts on the first Wednesday afternoon of each month in 2024.

The first event, from 2 to 5 p.m., will encourage children to channel their inner space explorers by creating their own Mars Rover.

Families also may enjoy two additional interactive exhibits at the Log at One Paseo provided by the museum. All events are free and open to the public.

One Paseo is a mixed-use development with offices, retail and apartments, all within a walkable community. The campus was built in 2019 by Kilroy Realty and offers 286,000 square feet of office space in two buildings, 96,000 square feet of retail filled by over 40 shops and 608 apartment units.