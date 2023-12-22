The 2015 Christmas tree at the end of Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Home stretch, folks. Christmas is Monday. Ready? There’s still holiday gaiety to be had and some places to take your guests in town to fill the time until Santa pops in.

Need to de-pressurize? How about a cocktail by the beach? Mavericks Beach Club hosts its Holiday Pop-Up in Pacific Beach through Sunday. Seasonal drinks include the Bad Santa and Frostie’s Side Piece, all served up at five themed holiday bars, decorated with over 10,000 feet of lights. More? There’s a 25-foot Christmas tree as the centerpiece.

Relaxing over a glass of vino is a nice break from the holiday hustle. Here’s two options:

Bottlecraft North Park hosts a spritz sipping with Napa’s Mommenpop at 4 p.m. Friday. Founder Samantha Sheehan created a new beverage line because she found herself craving something different. She combined locally grown Seville Oranges with a base of her Chardonnay for a new spritz and has since added Ruby Grapefruit, Blood Orange and Meyer Lemonpop to her list of flavors.

It’s the final night of Winter Wonderland at the Bernardo Winery Friday, with the winery village, lit up with twinkling lights, open late. Warm up with hot mulled wine while browsing local arts and crafts vendors. The tasting room will be open, the Kitchen Restaurant will have grab-and-go eats and there will be food trucks too. Starts at 5 p.m.

Some of San Diego’s most popular tourist spots transform themselves during the season, making them a good option both for locals who want to see something new and visitors longing to see places like the San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld San Diego.

At the zoo, for instance, stay up a little later for “Jungle Bells,” with roaming entertainers and a holiday light show, “Aurora,” through Jan. 1. Or at SeaWorld, watch a parade and take selfies under a 30-foot Christmas tree or a tunnel of lights, through Jan. 7.

And if you’ve been waiting to hit the ice for outdoor skating, the days are dwindling! Slap on skates at the Hotel del Coronado, Liberty Station or Viejas Outlet Center to name a few options. (For all the season’s options, see our How to Holiday in San Diego guide)

Harbor cruises are a great way to see the bayfront, but the Jingle Belle cruise is tailored especially for Santa fans. Try one Friday through Monday – yes, Christmas Day. They head out from either the Bahia or Catamaran resorts in Mission Beach. There’s multiple time slots for the one-hour cruise, and it’s not just about the view. The ride features ol’ St. Nick, a balloon artist and face painter and a cookie decorating station too. Tickets cost $45.

You may prefer cruising in your car. Some communities are famed for their impressive light displays. Pack your loved ones into your ride and use this list, kindly provided by NBC San Diego, to spy great neighborhood displays in the city, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Poway and more.