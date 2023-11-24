Dig a holiday parade? How about a community festival? Or do you prefer seeing one of San Diego’s many amusement parks done up in red and green and thousands of pretty lights? How about a holiday-themed show?
We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the many, many ways to embrace the season in 2023.
Want to celebrate all month? There’s something week by week starting NOW. Scan the schedule through early January, or scroll down to the last section for events going on all season long.
Nov. 24-26
- USS Midway Museum – decks its flight deck with its holiday finest for the inaugural “Jingle Jets.” Opens 5:30 p.m. Friday, continuing on select nights through Dec. 23, general admission $25.
- Liberty Station – The Salute the Season main event, the Tree Lighting & Holiday Festivities, on the North Promenade from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, with an 88-foot Norfolk pine tree as well as live entertainment, firetruck rides and a screening of The Grinch.
- Julian – the annual Julian Country Christmas festivities, with a tree lighting and holiday market in Julian Town Square. Fun starts at noon with lighting set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Seaport Village – Surfin’ Santa arrives at 1 p.m. Saturday from San Diego Bay and will lead a parade to se the first snowfall of the season at Malibu Farm.
- Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll – enjoy holiday-themed cocktail tastes and treats at 25 retailers along Adams, in University Heights, Normal Heights and Kensington. Starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.
- WNDR Museum – the Gaslamp venue hosts “Winter WNDRland: Iced In,” with exhibits covered in a “shimmering blanket of snow and ice.” General admission, $38; opens Friday and available through Jan. 15.
Nov. 30-Dec. 3
- La Jolla – the Valencia Hotel offers a variety of events throughout the holiday season, starting with the free Nov. 30 tree lighting and continuing with holiday teas, story-time brunches and a session of gingerbread house decorating. Fees vary.
- Balboa Park – December Nights, an annual tradition that spreads out over a big part of the park, with food, music, decorations and open houses at many museums and attractions, 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11 a.m. Dec. 2, free.
- Balboa Theatre – The classic, The Nutcracker, performed by the World Ballet Dec. 3 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $39.
- San Diego Opera – San Diego Opera offers “El Milagro del Recuerdo,” with family-friendly activities and entertainment, pre- and post-performance, in the Civic Center plaza; at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 p.m Dec. 3.
- Carlsbad – The Forum begins a month’s worth of events with the annual tree lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Kick off includes light show and Santa’s arrival.
- Coronado – The city of Coronado’s holiday parade from the Ferry Landing to the Hotel del Coronado, with a tree lighting in Rotary Park, 6 p.m. Dec. 1, free.
- La Mesa – Holiday in the Village aims to become a Victorian retreat on La Mesa Boulevard with live music and dance, craft vendors and a kids’ area, noon Dec. 2, free.
- Escondido – the Winter Wonderland at the California Center for the Arts features crafts, real snow and wares from local artisans and businesses, 1 p.m. Dec. 2-3, free.
- Little Italy – Look for 10-foot tall nutcrackers and tree displays on street corners for the Tree Lighting and Christmas Village, 4 p.m. Dec. 2, free.
- Ocean Beach – the Holiday Parade makes its way down Newport Avenue, and this year’s theme is “Santa’s Disco Luau,” at sunset on Dec. 2, free.
- Encinitas – the Holiday Parade rolls along Coast Highway 101, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, after the tree lighting and a Santa appearance; free.
- La Jolla – It’s “Christmas on the Sand” at the La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival; parade, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3, festival on Wall Street until 4 p.m., free.
- Chula Vista – At Starlight Nights, hop on Santa’s Holiday Train, see local businesses at the Holiday Market, watch the tree lighting, 3 p.m. Dec. 3, free.
Dec. 7-10
- Gaslamp Quarter – Gaslamp Holiday Market drops down on three straight Thursdays beginning Dec. 7, with vendors, light displays and Santa. Head to 5th and Island avenues from 4-9 p.m.
- La Jolla – the Valencia Hotel offers a variety of events throughout the holiday season, including marking the start of Hanukkah with Chabad of La Jolla at 5 p.m Dec. 7, free.
- Liberty Station – The Chabads of Downtown San Diego and Pacific Beach host a public menorah lighting at the Arts District for the first night of Hanukkah. 5 p.m., Dec. 7, free.
- East Village – the Tree Lighting and Holiday Market starts at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Quartyard; with live music from Elizabeth Bowersox Duo and The Luvalot Band.
- Poway – Christmas in the Park features a tree lighting, Santa, train rides, live music, crafts and more at Old Poway Park, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9, free.
- Cardiff/Point Loma/Tijuana – Bach Collegium San Diego’s holiday performance, “Messiah vis a vis El Mesias” – 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff and 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at All Souls Episcopal Church in Point Loma. General admission, $45. The 6 p.m. Dec. 12 show at CECUT in Tijuana is free.
- National City – the 15th annual A Kimball Holiday, at 2 p.m. Dec. 9, with performances, a ferris wheel, Santa’s Village and Whoville and car show at Kimball Park. Free.
- Liberty Station – the Marine Band – its Big Band, Brass Band and Rock Band – hosts its free Winter Holiday Concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at the North Promenade in Liberty Station.
- Del Cerro – Hanukkah Happening at Temple Emanu-El, 3 p.m. Dec. 9 with snow, games, crafts and music. Free.
- Del Mar – the 31st annual Red Nose Run, a fun run/5K, takes place at 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Dress up to benefit Semper Fi & America’s Fund and San Dieguito River Park.
- Mission Bay – Christmas Boat Parade of Lights with sailboats and other pleasure craft decorated for the holiday season, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
- Oceanside – the Harbor Parade of Lights circles the harbor with a wide variety of boats, decorated for the holiday season. 7 p.m. Dec. 9.
- North Park – Winter Wonderland returns Dec. 9-10 at North Park Mini Park, with ice skating, artisan market and beer garden. Free, beginning at noon each day.
- Mission Bay – at Santa Paws at Paradise Point, take Spot to brunch for a pet picture and create a pet-themed ornament, Dec. 10.
- La Jolla – Enjoy crafts, shopping, a costume contest and performance by Jason Mesches at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Hanukkah celebration, at noon Dec. 10, $5 admission.
- San Diego Bay – the first of two chances to see the free Port of San Diego Bay Parade, with more than 80 private boats decorated with holiday lights. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Dec. 15-17
- Spring Valley – The Noah Homes again hosts the Enchanted Village, the annual festival of trees (with more than a million lights), in the evenings from Dec. 15-22. Early bird prices, valid through Monday, are $20 for adults, $12 for kids, before going up.
- Downtown San Diego – The classic, The Nutcracker, performed by the Golden State Ballet Dec. 15-24 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $25.
- Gaslamp Quarter – Cute pups march in the Gaslamp Pet Parade to show off their best elf and Santa duds. 1 p.m. Dec. 16. Free to watch, $25 to take part. Pups in the Pub party follows.
- El Cajon – San Diego Ballet performs The Nutcracker at the Magnolia Theatre Dec. 16. Admission starts at $45; shows start at 1 and 5 p.m.
- Embarcadero – The San Diego Symphony, along with San Diego Master Chorale and the San Diego Children’s Choir, present “Noel, Noel” at the Rady Shell, Dec. 15-17, Admission starts at $22.
- Liberty Station – Nutcracker Tea Party returns to Liberty Station on Dec. 17, with treats, a performance by San Diego Ballet, Santa and more. Two showtimes, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Admission, $60.
- San Diego Bay – second chance at the Port of San Diego Bay Parade. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Dec. 21-25
- Embarcadero – The San Diego Symphony performs live to a screening of the Tim Burton film, The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Rady Shell. Very limited tickets remain, starting at $46 for the 6 p.m. Dec. 23 show.
- Mission Bay – the Jingle Belle Family Cruise, by two resorts, the Bahia and the Catamaran; sip on hot cocoa and snack on cookies while singing with carolers, crafting and watching Santa. Afternoon and evening departures, Dec. 21-24, and afternoon only, Christmas Day. $45.
Ongoing during the season
- Pacific Southwest Railway Museum – the North Pole Limited, hosted by elves, with special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus. Leaves Campo Depot. Fare starts at $30 for adults, $15 for kids. Through Dec. 16.
- Old Globe Theatre – offers two holiday shows – Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show continues through Dec. 24. Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! runs through Dec. 31. Tickets start at $34.
- Carlsbad – 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas, directed by Kandace Crystal, continues at the New Village Arts Theatre through Dec. 24. General admission, $55.
- Pine Valley – Camp Christmas, with a water show, holiday photo opps, winter hay and train rides and a nightly holiday show; Friday through Sunday evenings, through Dec. 23; admission starts at $15 if purchased online.
- Gaslamp Quarter – the Pendry San Diego, with Tipsy Elves, known for their special holiday sweaters, hosts “Deck The Halls” at Nason’s Beer Hall through Jan. 1. The goal? To offer the “jolliest, brightest, (most) over-the-top décor.”
- Liberty Station – Located in the Central Promenade at the Arts District, the Rady Children’s Ice Rink is in its 27th year. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with some special holiday hours. General admission costs $20.
- Hotel del Coronado – Hours for Skating by the Sea vary throughout the season, but the typical schedule is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. General admission costs $40.
- Viejas Outlet Center – Enjoy the ice in Alpine, with shopping too. Open daily from 3 to 10 p.m. General admission costs $22.
- Old Town – Cygnet Theatre continues its A Christmas Carol tradition (with music and puppetry too). From Dec. 1-30 (except Mondays and some Tuesdays) with admission starting at $39.
- Belmont Park – Winter Wonderland features rides transformed for the holidays, elf face painting and pics with holiday sculptures, through Dec. 31. Miracle at Draft gives the beer emporium a holiday cast. Park ticket packs start at $16 with full-day passes starting at $35.
- Hotel del Coronado – options include Skating by the Sea, $40 per session, through Jan. 7; “All That Jazz” light show, free, through Jan. 7, and Jingle Roast, Movies on the Beach and Gingerbread House decorating on select dates.
- San Diego Botanic Garden – “Lightscape,” a light show with a mile-long trail of displays through the venue; through Jan. 1. Admission starts at $26.
- San Diego Zoo – “Jungle Bells,” opening Dec. 9, has roaming entertainers and a light show, “Aurora” during extended hours, to 8 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Starts at $67.
- San Diego Zoo Safari Park – “Wild Holidays,” on weekends and select dates from Saturday through Dec. 31, features a bridge of lights, Safari Park themed tree and choreographed light show. Starts at $67.
- Legoland – meet Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man and spy the 30-foot tree with over 400 Lego ornaments. Weekends and select dates through Jan. 7. Tickets start at $79.
- Coastal Christmas – a fest at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, with 1 million lights and activities including ice skating, ziplining and a holiday market, opens Dec. 14, then on select dates through Dec. 30. Starts at $20.
- SeaWorld – features a parade, live shows and displays, including a 30-foot Christmas tree and a music-activated tunnel of lights, through Jan. 7. Starts at $65.
- Sesame Place – “Very Furry Christmas,” through Jan. 8, includes a parade, show and dance party, and photos with Sesame Street faves in their holiday finest. Starting at $68.