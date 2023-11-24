San Diego lights the season up bright for the holidays in 2023, with dozens of special events and displays. Photo credit: sandiego.org

Dig a holiday parade? How about a community festival? Or do you prefer seeing one of San Diego’s many amusement parks done up in red and green and thousands of pretty lights? How about a holiday-themed show?

We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the many, many ways to embrace the season in 2023.

Want to celebrate all month? There’s something week by week starting NOW. Scan the schedule through early January, or scroll down to the last section for events going on all season long.

Nov. 24-26

USS Midway Museum – decks its flight deck with its holiday finest for the inaugural “Jingle Jets.” Opens 5:30 p.m. Friday, continuing on select nights through Dec. 23, general admission $25.

Liberty Station – The Salute the Season main event, the Tree Lighting & Holiday Festivities, on the North Promenade from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, with an 88-foot Norfolk pine tree as well as live entertainment, firetruck rides and a screening of The Grinch.

Julian – the annual Julian Country Christmas festivities, with a tree lighting and holiday market in Julian Town Square. Fun starts at noon with lighting set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Seaport Village – Surfin’ Santa arrives at 1 p.m. Saturday from San Diego Bay and will lead a parade to se the first snowfall of the season at Malibu Farm.

Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll – enjoy holiday-themed cocktail tastes and treats at 25 retailers along Adams, in University Heights, Normal Heights and Kensington. Starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.

WNDR Museum – the Gaslamp venue hosts “Winter WNDRland: Iced In,” with exhibits covered in a “shimmering blanket of snow and ice.” General admission, $38; opens Friday and available through Jan. 15.

December Nights is back and better than ever! 🎄



join us Dec 1-2 at Balboa Park for 2 days of holiday festivities! enjoy special museum hours, a beautiful Tree-Lighting Ceremony, and live performances by @switchfoot! pic.twitter.com/RL85qgxq4k — 91X (@91X) November 21, 2023

Nov. 30-Dec. 3

La Jolla – the Valencia Hotel offers a variety of events throughout the holiday season, starting with the free Nov. 30 tree lighting and continuing with holiday teas, story-time brunches and a session of gingerbread house decorating. Fees vary.

Balboa Park – December Nights, an annual tradition that spreads out over a big part of the park, with food, music, decorations and open houses at many museums and attractions, 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11 a.m. Dec. 2, free.

Balboa Theatre – The classic, The Nutcracker, performed by the World Ballet Dec. 3 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $39.

San Diego Opera – San Diego Opera offers “El Milagro del Recuerdo,” with family-friendly activities and entertainment, pre- and post-performance, in the Civic Center plaza; at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 p.m Dec. 3.

Carlsbad – The Forum begins a month’s worth of events with the annual tree lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Kick off includes light show and Santa’s arrival.

Coronado – The city of Coronado’s holiday parade from the Ferry Landing to the Hotel del Coronado, with a tree lighting in Rotary Park, 6 p.m. Dec. 1, free.

La Mesa – Holiday in the Village aims to become a Victorian retreat on La Mesa Boulevard with live music and dance, craft vendors and a kids’ area, noon Dec. 2, free.

Escondido – the Winter Wonderland at the California Center for the Arts features crafts, real snow and wares from local artisans and businesses, 1 p.m. Dec. 2-3, free.

Little Italy – Look for 10-foot tall nutcrackers and tree displays on street corners for the Tree Lighting and Christmas Village, 4 p.m. Dec. 2, free.

Ocean Beach – the Holiday Parade makes its way down Newport Avenue, and this year’s theme is “Santa’s Disco Luau,” at sunset on Dec. 2, free.

Encinitas – the Holiday Parade rolls along Coast Highway 101, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, after the tree lighting and a Santa appearance; free.

La Jolla – It’s “Christmas on the Sand” at the La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival; parade, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3, festival on Wall Street until 4 p.m., free.

Chula Vista – At Starlight Nights, hop on Santa’s Holiday Train, see local businesses at the Holiday Market, watch the tree lighting, 3 p.m. Dec. 3, free.

Dec. 7-10

Nights are always Jolly at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration 🤩🎄 Who’s joining us tonight?! pic.twitter.com/Dnz9ABNAz0 — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) November 12, 2023

Dec. 15-17

Spring Valley – The Noah Homes again hosts the Enchanted Village, the annual festival of trees (with more than a million lights), in the evenings from Dec. 15-22. Early bird prices, valid through Monday, are $20 for adults, $12 for kids, before going up.

Downtown San Diego – The classic, The Nutcracker, performed by the Golden State Ballet Dec. 15-24 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $25.

Gaslamp Quarter – Cute pups march in the Gaslamp Pet Parade to show off their best elf and Santa duds. 1 p.m. Dec. 16. Free to watch, $25 to take part. Pups in the Pub party follows.

El Cajon – San Diego Ballet performs The Nutcracker at the Magnolia Theatre Dec. 16. Admission starts at $45; shows start at 1 and 5 p.m.

Embarcadero – The San Diego Symphony, along with San Diego Master Chorale and the San Diego Children’s Choir, present “Noel, Noel” at the Rady Shell, Dec. 15-17, Admission starts at $22.

Liberty Station – Nutcracker Tea Party returns to Liberty Station on Dec. 17, with treats, a performance by San Diego Ballet, Santa and more. Two showtimes, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Admission, $60.

San Diego Bay – second chance at the Port of San Diego Bay Parade. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

Outdoor ice skating has started at Liberty Station. Photo by Chris Stone

Dec. 21-25

Embarcadero – The San Diego Symphony performs live to a screening of the Tim Burton film, The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Rady Shell. Very limited tickets remain, starting at $46 for the 6 p.m. Dec. 23 show.

Mission Bay – the Jingle Belle Family Cruise, by two resorts, the Bahia and the Catamaran; sip on hot cocoa and snack on cookies while singing with carolers, crafting and watching Santa. Afternoon and evening departures, Dec. 21-24, and afternoon only, Christmas Day. $45.

Ongoing during the season