Christmas color will pop at the Rady Shell this weekend for “Noel, Noel.” Photo credit: Screen shot, TheShell.org

Who da thunk? You can be naughty and nice this San Diego weekend. Choose from a double dose (triple, even!) of wholesome holiday classics or head to the beach for a more adult form of festive fun.

Hip-hop turned 50 this year. The Fleet Science Center turned 50 this year. Obviously these two milestones go together. Celebrate at 6 p.m. Friday at Hip-hop After Dark where exhibits will be open and craft beers will be shared as DJs spin selections from five decades of hip-hop. There will also be a DJ battle and poetry slam with Gill Sotu, Natasha Hooper and Rudy Francisco. Tickets are $25.

Every Day Vanilla, the debut play of writer-actor Lani Gobaleza, continues its premiere run this weekend at the Moxie Theatre in Rolando Village. Gobaleza, who also stars, explores angst about San Diego while exploring LGBTQIA+ stories and intergenerational conflict. Tickets start at $44. See it through Dec. 29.

Now for holiday hijinks (for even more, please see How to Holiday in San Diego: Our Guide to the Season).

“Noel, Noel” with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, San Diego Master Chorale and the San Diego Children’s Choir, and guest vocalist Devin DeSantis, opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday. See additional shows at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Tickets start at $32.

How about not one, not two, but three Nutcrackers? The classic Christmas Eve fantasia will be performed at:

The downtown Civic Theatre, which welcomes the Golden State Ballet at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The troupe opens a run that continues through Dec. 24. Tickets start at $25.

The Magnolia in El Cajon hosts San Diego Ballet’s production with performances at noon and 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $59.

The Poway Center for the Performing Arts, where the Southern California Ballet appears for two shows Saturday, at 1 and 7 p.m. and another matinee Sunday. Tickets start at $30.

Sugar plum fairies are just a few of the delights in the “Nutcracker.”

Las Posadas – translated the word means inns or places of lodging – are events that mark the hard journey of Mary and Joseph as they sought shelter in Bethlehem. Join in two this weekend:

Chula Vista Center is bringing back the free Holiday Posada at noon Saturday near the northern court with the Christmas tree. There will be live entertainment, a “Letters to Santa” station, prizes, seasonal vendors and a food drive.

The free Barrio Logan Snowday and Posada begins at 2 p.m. Saturday with snow, of course, children’s crafts, face painting and photos with Santa while also featuring the San Diego Lowrider Ladies. Head to Mercado del Barrio, 1900 Main St.

Tap into your naughtier side as the Beach House in Mission Beach hosts the second annual Almost Nakey Santacon Festival. The takeover of Belmont Park includes four stages, a silent disco, a reindeer petting zoo and Santa’s workshop. Gates for the event, billed as “full-blown Christmas Winter Wonderland rave,” open at 1 p.m. Saturday. Solo admission starts at $85.