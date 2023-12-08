See San Diego Bay come alive with lights for the holidays. Photo credit: SD Parade of Lights via Facebook

As the holiday busy-ness sets in, you might find an oasis of calm is in order. This San Diego weekend, enjoy a break from it all or dive right in for caroling, parades, craft markets and more.

The Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College in El Cajon may be just the spot to exhale and refresh. So how about Free Day Friday? It’s the second Friday of every month and there’s a docent-led Garden Tour at 10 a.m. or wellness classes for 50% off. The garden covers nearly six acres and includes themes, among them a native-plant plot for those who need a holiday breather.

But there is a holiday option at the Garden too. On Saturday, bring the young-uns as Ms. Smarty-Plants and Friends host the kids-only Pop-up Shop, with ornament making, a bubble dance party and more, among trees lined with twinkle lights. Entry for the 5:30 p.m. pop-up is $5 for children up to 12 and $11 for adults.

One of San Diego’s bigger holiday celebrations comes to the bay this weekend. The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights starts at 5:30 p.m. Sunday with more than 80 private boats decorated to the nines. They will float past first Shelter Island on the way to the Embarcadero, on to Cesar Chavez Park and across to Coronado. Busy Sunday? No worries. You have another chance Dec. 17.

Here’s a taste of the other festive goodness this weekend (for the full buffet, see How to Holiday in San Diego in 2023):

Carols by Candlelight at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido features Deana Carter, Charlie Worsham, Anna Vaus and Back to the Garden. Proceeds benefit Rady Children’s Hospital. Tickets for the 8 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday start at $19.

BirdStock Music Festival and Holiday Artisan Market in Bird Rock begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with music and dance, refreshments from local restaurants, special offers from local shops, and a craft market. Free.

Street Level Holiday Edition at the Oceanside Museum of Art features a craft market, food, music, performances and a make-your-own-wrapping-paper workshop. Museum admission, $10 for the event, at noon Saturday.

Pacific Beach Holiday Parade sets off from Garnet Avenue and Haines Street at noon Saturday. The theme? Ugly Sweaters. Do your worst, people!

Feeling nostalgic for Halloween already? Try Paranormal Cirque II at Montgomery-Waller Community Park in the South Bay. The show, billed as a “crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre and cabaret” is presented by Cirque Italia. Shows continue from Friday through Monday, with two evening shows Saturday and Sunday. Adult admission starts at $30. Those aged 13-17 only will be allowed in with an adult.