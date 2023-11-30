A past holiday tree, made of Legos, at Legoland California Resort. Photo credit: @LegolandCalifornia, via Facebook

Hallmark Channel stars Ashley Williams, Brennan Elliott and Barbara Niven will be this year’s special guests who light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Legoland California Resort.

The Carlsbad theme park’s newly unveiled 35-foot-tall Lego Christmas tree was built with more than 364,481 Lego and Duplo bricks by a team of Master Model Builders. It took 3,000 hours to design and build.

Williams is best known for her starring role on “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and her role as Victoria in the hit CBS series, “How I Met Your Mother.” She has starred in multiple Hallmark original movies, including the most recent premiere, “Notes of Autumn.”

Brennan Elliott (“UnREAL”) and Barbara Niven (“One Life to Live”) are both stars of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new original “Miracles of Christmas” movie, “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.” They are both well known for their roles on the network’s popular mystery series, “Crossword Mysteries.”

At the ceremony, the resort will donate $50,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego and Southern California on behalf of Williams, Elliott and Niven.



The Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the Park’s winter celebration, Holidays at Legoland California Resort, continuing on select dates through Jan. 7 with sparkling lights, treats and new holiday entertainment.

The celebration also features two exclusive new costume characters, Lego Snowman and Lego Reindeer Girl. Families also can ring in 2024 at the annual Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31. All holiday activities are included with general park admission.