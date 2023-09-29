Aerosmith performs at KAABOO in Del Mar. Photo by Chris Stone

Aerosmith is pushing its farewell tour to next year after lead singer Steven Tyler suffered an injury that is more serious than initially thought, the band announced Friday.

Aerosmith shifted concert dates earlier this month when Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords during a New York performance.

“His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” the band said in a statement.

All the currently scheduled shows for the Peace Out tour will be pushed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced soon, according to Aerosmith.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning band was touring with the Black Crowes. They were set to play three shows in California in December, starting with a Dec. 1 show in San Francisco, a Dec. 4 show in San Jose and a Dec. 7 show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler said in the statement. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

According to the band, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced.

City News Service contributed to this article.