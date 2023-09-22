The U.S. Navy Blue Angels performed on the first day of a recent Miramar Air Show. Photo by Chris Stone

Feeling adventurous this San Diego weekend? Find some with high flyers, mega trucks and old-fashioned head-to-head competition.

If sports is your bag, the weekend is packed, from sea to stadium:

Super Girl Surf Pro – watch top surfers compete at Oceanside Pier Friday through Sunday with many former tournament champs in the field. Both the tournament and beachfront fest are free.

Padres – are surging. Yea! But their final home series of the year begins Friday, though their win streak likely has come too late. Hey, cheer them on at Petco Park anyway.

Aztecs – have started the season at 2-2, but begin their pursuit of a conference title at Snapdragon Stadium Friday night – and it’s a bit of a grudge match too.

Spy our military muscle at work at the Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar beginning Friday. Get a feel for the flight-line experience with simulators, immersive opportunities and exhibits, but it’s the daytime shows that bring the big thrills. See military demonstrations and civilian aerobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and more. The show continues through Sunday. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day, with demos starting at 10:30 a.m.

Booths line the streets between the stages at the Adams Avenue Street Fair. Photo by Chris Stone

The 41st annual Adams Avenue Street Fair begins its free two-day run at 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring 75 acts on seven stages stretching along Adams between 32nd and 36th streets. And don’t just go to the expanded festival for the music. There’s carnival rides, beer gardens and tastings, eats and 300 exhibitors too. Performers include Mochilero, Lucy’s Fur Coat, The Swedish Models, Well Well Well, The Vinyl Shop, Lady Dottie & the Diamonds and The Lonesome Hounds.

Fall officially begins Saturday, perfect timing for the Julian Autumn Jubilee, at Fort Cross Old-Timey Adventures in Santa Ysabel. It’s apple season in Julian, but try Fort Cross for more fall fun, from hayrides to picking in the pumpkin patch, with music and crafts too. The jubilee continues each weekend through Oct. 29. Admission starts at $25, with added charges for expanded packages.

Pechanga Arena hosts the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live – Glow Party. A highlight: See the world-premiere unveiling of a new monster truck. Enjoy two shows on Saturday, at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. and one more, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Crash Zone Pre-Show Party precedes the main events, with fans allowed on the floor to get up close and personal with the trucks. Tickets start at $10, with an additional fee for the pre-party.

Who cares if it’s only September? Encinitas hosts its 27th annual Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The free family-oriented and pet-friendly festival celebrates German roots and culture, including a noon parade, music and dance, beer gardens and wares from local artisans. Head to Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road or park at Flora Vista Elementary School and use the free shuttle.

Maybe eat lightly, until Sunday at least, when San Diego Restaurant Week returns. Here’s how it works: Choose from a variety of cuisines on prix-fixe menus, with two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at $20, on up to $60 (there’s a handful of pricier exceptions). The event continues, with more than 100 eateries across the region, through Oct. 1.