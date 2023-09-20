An artist works with clay. Photo credit: Lubos Houska from Pixabay

Chula Vista City Hall soon will host the first-ever Chula Vista Art Fest, a free event celebrating the diversity of local arts and culture.

The fest, at noon Sept. 30, will highlight local artists from Chula Vista and the South Bay. Dozens of artists, vendors and food trucks are set to be part of the day, which will feature a variety of activities and attractions topped by an evening family film screening.

Some of the artists’ work will be for sale in the fest’s Arts & Crafts Market, while others will have their wares on display at the Art Exhibition area.

There also will be interactive art installations, live painting and musical performances, including reggae, Latin beats, rock and more.

The grand finale, a screening of the summer hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is set for the City Hall lawn at 6:30 p.m.