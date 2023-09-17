Balsamico Italian Kitchen in Imperial Beach is one of the participating restaurants. Courtesy of Balsamico

San Diego Restaurant Week returns next Sunday for eight days of dining deals at more than 100 participating venues from Imperial Beach to Oceanside and La Jolla to La Mesa.

The annual fall event organized by the California Restaurant Association begins on Sunday, Sept. 24, and continues through the following Sunday, Oct. 1.

Foodies can enjoy a variety cuisines at special prix-fixe pricing, with two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at $20 and increasing in $10 increments.

The menu choices at participating restaurants range from Cali Baja fusion to five-star dining, casual comfort food, freshly caught seafood, locally grown produce and everything in between.

Travel & Leisure magazine has called San Diego one of “America’s best cities for foodies,” and restaurant week offers an opportunity to explore both new restaurants and the latest menus from old favorites.

The event website allows diners to search for participating restaurants by cuisine and neighborhood.