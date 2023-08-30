Local craft beer favorites will be among those featured at a SeaWorld salute to suds. Photo credit: Courtesy, SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival, on weekends through early September, features more than 100 craft brews, from 40 breweries across San Diego and the state.

Participants include local favorite brewers such as AleSmith, Ballast Point, Mike Hess, Eppig, Green Flash, Societe and Thorn.

The mix of beers will be paired with tasty eats. The festival menu includes comfort foods such as sliders, tacos and mac and cheese, along with sweet treats.

The fest is included with park admission from Friday to Sunday through Sept. 10, with a bonus day on Labor Day.

Admission starts at $70. Tasting tickets come in packs of eight and 12; prices begins at $60.

The fest leads into a number of fall events for the Mission Bay attraction including two Halloween celebrations, the Spooktacular and Howl-o-Scream that launch in September.

A commemoration of Día de Los Muertos follows in November and then the Red, White & Blue salute for service members timed to Veterans Day.