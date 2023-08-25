Bike the Bay gives bicyclists the opportunity to view all of San Diego from a rare vantage point – the Coronado bridge. Photo credit: sandiego.org

Summer over? No! Yet one San Diego attraction is marking the dreaded deadline. What other joys are there to be had before Labor Day is upon us? Food, flicks, fests and more – and Sunday is the big day this San Diego weekend.

The Plunge in Mission Beach hosts the End-of-Summer Splash at 3 p.m. Friday, with mermaids, of course, crafts and an obstacle course. There will be sweet treats to ease the already-missing-summer ache too. Tickets start at $15.

The free Philippine Cultural Arts Festival begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. See Filipino folk, ethnic and contemporary dances, while listening to music and trying Filipino/Asian food and wares from local vendors. Reserve a spot at the fest, on the lawn at Park Boulevard and Presidents Way in Balboa Park, online.

There’s few surer signs of fall than football, and San Diego State kicks off the new season at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday. Tickets remain for the 4 p.m. game against visiting Ohio. In addition, Aztec Village will open three hours before game time with a beer garden, Kids Zone and big-screen TVs to see other big games.

Bike the Bay offers locals one of the few chances a year to traverse a car-free Coronado bridge. The non-competitive 25-mile bike ride, on Sunday, wends its way around San Diego Bay via the Bayshore Bikeway from Embarcadero Marina Park, heading through Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista and National City before finishing back at the Embarcadero. Registration for the event, with two start times, 7 and 8 a.m., costs $80.

Ever have the urge to watch films all day long? With screenings at $4 a shot, Sunday, National Cinema Day, might be the perfect time to do it. Locally, AMC, Angelika and Regal are participating throughout the region, and some theaters are offering snack specials too.

The inaugural Sabor del Barrio, at noon Sunday, features more than 30 restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, breweries and distilleries, with unique Chicano flavors from within the historic Barrio Logan Cultural District. Tickets cost $40 and include admission to the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center and the Atheneum at Bread & Salt. (Non-weekend extra: Enjoy the two-day Taste of East Village too. It’s coming up Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are also $40 a day.)

Is more food your pleasure in North County? Or how about some tunes?