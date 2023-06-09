The Ilan-Lael Foundation, where James Hubbell has lived and worked. Photo credit: John Durant

There’s a week left to be immersed in the world of renowned artist and architect James Hubbell at the 2023 Spring Tours in Santa Ysabel.

Hubbell founded the Ilan-Lael Foundation, which has opened its doors to visitors each Monday, Friday and Saturday since last month. Tours, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. those days, continue through June 17 and may be booked online.

They start at $220 for a car with two people, with charges for additional passengers, up to five.

Ilan-Lael was built “from the earth up” as a living and working space for Hubbell and his family, and he spent over two decades creating the structures.

Despite losing four of the Ilan-Lael buildings in the 2003 Cedar Fire, Hubbell, his family and rebuilt with the help of the community. Their Spring Tours provide a rare opportunity to explore the space, where Hubbell’s vision can be seen and felt.

“We are committed to honoring James Hubbell’s extraordinary legacy through the Ilan-Lael Foundation, ensuring that his remarkable works continue to inspire and captivate audiences,” says Marianne Gerdes, Executive Director of the Ilan-Lael Foundation.

With a background in fine arts and architecture, Hubbell, 91, sought to combine the beauty of nature with sustainable design principles to create unique spaces.

In addition to his volunteer work for community projects, Hubbell helped for more than 30 years with the design and hands-on construction of two schools in under-served neighborhoods in Tijuana. Since 1994, he helped bring life to the Pacific Rim Park concept, which involves seven countries around the world.

Tours are limited to small groups and last approximately 90 minutes.