Visitors enter SeaWorld San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SeaWorld San Diego has announced its 2023 Summer Concert Series, beginning June 25 with rapper Vanilla Ice, followed by a range of pop, R&B and hiphop artists.

Throughout the summer, the park will welcome a lineup of one-time chart-toppers, some of them Grammy nominees, including Jordin Sparks, Soulja Boy and Ashanti.

All the concerts, on Sundays at 6 p.m. at the Bayside Amphitheater, are included with park admission. Reserved seating, starting at $20 in advance, also is available.

The lineup:

June 25 – Vanilla Ice, the performer behind the number one single “Ice Ice Baby,” who has worldwide album sales of more than 25 million.

July 2 – Jordin Sparks, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter known for winning season six of American Idol.

July 9 – Bow Wow and Soulja Boy, chart-topping rappers with a catalog of hit singles, including “Like You (feat. Ciara)” and “Crank That (Soulja Boy), respectively.

July 16 – Todrick Hall, a singer/songwriter and choreographer known for appearances on “Ru-Paul’s Drag Race” and the Broadway hit “Kinky Boots.”

July 23 – Tiffany and Jennifer Paige. The former had two U.S. number one hit singles, including “I Think We’re Alone Now;” Paige has licensed songs to film and television.

July 30 – Mario, a singer/songwriter and actor, reached number one with his single “Let Me Love You,” and appeared in movies and TV, including Empire, as well as the live production of Rent.

Aug. 6 – Ashanti, a Grammy-Award winning multi-platinum singer and songwriter, had 18 Hot 100 tracks, including two No. 1 hits, “What’s Luv?” and “Always on Time.”

Other attractions for the season include the new Summer Spectacular, in which the park will transform into a “magical ocean wonderland,” with mermaids, pirates, luminous light displays. three new shows and a new parade.