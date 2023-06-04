Diversionary Theatre. Photo credit: Courtesy, the theater

The Diversionary Theatre‘s upcoming season, beginning in July, includes a world premiere, along with plays debuting in San Diego and on the West Coast.

The local premiere, of Dragon Mama, by Sara Porkalob and directed by Andrew Russell, is in September, followed by a revival of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams and directed by Lisa Berger, in November.

The West Coast premiere of Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members – a co-production with another local company, the Moxie Theatre – opens in May, followed by the world-premiere musical TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, by EllaRose Chary and Brandon Gwinn, directed by Sherri Eden Barber, also in May.

Tickets for the season are available via subscription online and by calling 619-220-0097. Packages start at $55, with discounts available for seniors, students, educators and military.

“Next season at Diversionary is all about breaking free from what holds us back to find a brighter, more loving and inclusive future,” said Executive Artistic Director, Matt Morrow.

The theater’s 38th season kicks off in July with the return of the free Teen-Versionary program, in which a diverse cross section of queer youth write and perform a new play as part of the San Diego Pride Festival.

In addition, Diversionary’s annual program serving LGBTQIA+ senior citizens, the Stonewall Salon, will continue. The group of elders meets for six weeks to create their own show based on their personal histories, culminating in free performances open to the public.

Educational programming includes the annual touring production, D-Tours, going to schools in the San Diego Unified School District and community centers and other performance venues across San Diego County, and Kid-Versionary, with after-school programming on-site at Alice Birney Elementary and Roosevelt Middle Schools.