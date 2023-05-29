Photo via Pixabay

“The Little Mermaid” opened with $117.5 million over the four-day holiday weekend to lead all films at the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Monday.

Disney’s live-action musical remake of its 1989 animated hit, starring Halle Bailey in the title role, beat out “Fast X,” which took in $28.6 million Friday through Monday, one week after opening in the first place, Comscore reported.

Third place went to “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3,” which grossed $26.1 million in its fourth week of release.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was fourth with $8.3 million in its eighth week, followed by “The Machine,” which opened with $6 million.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “About My Father” ($5.3 million), “Kandahar” ($3 million), “You Hurt My Feelings” ($1.7 million), “Evil Dead Rise” ($1.3 million) and “Book Club: The Next Chapter” ($1.1 million).

This weekend’s overall four-day box office haul was estimated at $201.9 million. The year-to-date total is $3.404 billion — an increase of 27% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

–City News Service