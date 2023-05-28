A screenshot from “Little Mermaid.” Photo via @HelenSimmons8 Twitter

“The Little Mermaid” opened with $95.5 million this weekend to lead all films at the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

Disney’s live-action musical remake of its 1989 animated hit, starring Halle Bailey in the title role, beat out “Fast X,” which took in $23 million Friday through Sunday, one week after opening in first place, Comscore reported.

The global phenomenon is now the #1 movie in the world!#TheLittleMermaid is now playing in theaters everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ZUs1Dv0kpI — The Little Mermaid (@LittleMermaid) May 27, 2023

Third place went to “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3,” which grossed $19.9 million in its fourth week of release.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was fourth with $6.2 million in its eighth week, followed by “The Machine,” which opened with $4.9 million.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “About My Father” ($4.2 million), “Kandahar” ($2.4 million), “You Hurt My Feelings” ($1.3 million), “Evil Dead Rise” ($1 million) and “Book Club: The Next Chapter” ($920,000).

City News Service contributed to this article.