If you’re looking for something fun this weekend with a sweet twist head over to the 12th Annual Vista Strawberry Festival on Sunday, May 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Presented by Tri-City Medical Center and hosted by the Vista Chamber that is celebrating its 100th anniversary it will be fun for the entire family.

Get there early as record-breaking levels of attendees as more than 120K people are expected at the free attendance event.

For early birds enjoy a 5K Run at 7:30 a.m., There are pie-eating contests, costume contests, live music on four stages, and the crowning of Little Miss Strawberry,

The festival is located throughout the Historic Downtown of Vista, Main Street, and surrounding blocks.

Throughout the morning check out these events:

9:30 a.m. – Announcement of the runners’ costume contest winners.

Noon – Strawberry Pie-Eating contests for kids and adults on the main stage.

1:30 p.m. – Crowning of Little Miss Strawberry

3 p.m. – Announcement of all the adorable costume contest winners in various categories.

Throughout the Day

Nonprofits in their booths on Strawberry Alley selling strawberry treats as fundraisers. Frasier Farms will donate all strawberries.

Musicians, dancers, local choir members and various groups perform on four stages.

Kid Zone activities with bouncy houses and a wide variety of activities.

Visit here for more info.