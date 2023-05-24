Photo courtesy of The Sully Band

Are you ready to rock and roll this summer?

The popular Sundown Sunday concert series at Civita are back kicking off with a concert by The Sully Band on June 11.

Honored as the “Best Live Band” at the San Diego Music Awards 2020, The Sully Band is known for the ‘60s and ‘70s soul, blues, funk, and R&B.

Fronted by San Diego radio and TV personality and financial expert, Robert “Sully” Sullivan, the band performs covers and originals at clubs, festivals, and venues like Austin’s illustrious Antone’s Nightclub.

The free summer concerts run from 6 -7:30 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater in Civita Park, located at the intersection of Civita Boulevard and Russell Park Way in San Diego’s Mission Valley.

Guests should bring blankets, beach chairs, and picnics or purchase a selection of food truck treats. No glass, please.

Other performances this summer include the 1980s dance band Betamaxx on July 9. Betamaxx delivers a non-stop nostalgia-filled, rock concert that keeps the dance floor packed with tunes from Michael Jackson, Madonna, New Wave of New Order, Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, and more.

On Aug. 13, The Cody Carter Band will debut at Civita with a mix of country music favorites – celebrated music from Cody Carter’s youth, new songs by famous country music artists, and a few originals.

The last of the performances is on Sept. 10 with the Mighty Untouchables at the Civita Park amphitheater.

This multi-cultural mix of musicians and singers entertains worldwide, bringing everything from Motown to classic rock, along with Latin, country, and current pop hits. Its repertoire includes songs from Lizzo, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Earth, Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson, Prince, Toto, David Bowie, The Temptations, Journey, and more.

The 14-acre Civita Park is the social and civic heart of Civita, the new 230-acre master-planned community being developed on a former rock quarry site in Mission Valley.

The multi-level public park features active play areas, civic event areas, gardens, group seating, a community garden, a dog park, outdoor game areas, a military tribute, and an interactive splash fountain.

For information on the community and updates on the concert series, visit www.civitalife.com