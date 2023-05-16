Lisa Marie Presley attends a handprints ceremony with her mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughter Riley Keough, at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, on June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/File Photo

A settlement has been reached in Priscilla Presley’s challenge to the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will, the attorney for Elvis Presley’s widow told a judge Tuesday.

The accord was reported by lawyer Ronson Shamoun during a brief hearing before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto.

The terms were not divulged and the attorneys said they plan to present a sealed agreement, which is to be filed by June 12. The judge set another hearing for Aug. 4.

At issue was the Promenade Trust. Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter, was listed as the beneficiary of her late mother’s estate.

“The families are happy,” Shamoun, attorney for the 77-year-old Priscilla Presley, said outside the courtroom, adding that all are “unified, together and excited for the future.”

Keough’s lawyer, Justin Gold, said his client also was happy with the resolution.

Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12 at age 54. She had been hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles residence.

In her petition, Priscilla Presley maintained she was not presented the amendment while her daughter was alive. She also maintained that the change was not official for lack of notarization or the presence of witnesses.

— City News Service