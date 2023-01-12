Lisa Marie Presley attends a handprints ceremony with her mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughter Riley Keough, at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, on June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/File Photo

Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only child of the legendary Elvis Presley, died Thursday after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas/Agoura Hills area.

Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the death in a statement to various media outlets, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” her mother said. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Earlier Thursday, Priscilla Presley confirmed that her daughter, 54, had fallen ill, writing on her Facebook page, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department would not confirm the identity of the patient, but told City News Service that crews responded at 10:37 a.m. to a home in the 5000 block of Normandy Drive on a report of a woman in her mid-50s suffering a cardiac arrest.

The woman was taken to a hospital at 11:17 a.m. in unknown condition, according to the department.

TMZ, which broke the news, reported that paramedics were able to restore a pulse while working on Presley at her home, prior to taking her to a hospital.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton. During the ceremony, Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of the King of Rock in director Baz Lurhmann’s film Elvis.

Lisa Marie Presley was born in 1968 and owned her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, which has become a popular tourist attraction. She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland in 1977.

Her own music career began with the 2003 debut album “To Whom It May Concern,” followed by 2005’s “Now What.” Both hit the top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

A third album, “Storm and Grace,” was released in 2012.

She was married four times. She wed pop star Michael Jackson, in 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from her first husband, musician Danny Keough.

The high-profile couple divorced in 1996 as Jackson was battling child molestation allegations.

Presley married actor Nicholas Cage, a huge fan of her father, in 2002. Cage filed for divorce four months later.

Her fourth marriage was to guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Presley had four children, including actress Riley Keough, and the late Benjamin Keough. Her son took his own life in 2000.

– Staff and wire reports

Updated 6:15 p.m. Jan 12, 2023